Reviewing Aris Mining (ARMN) & Its Rivals

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) is one of 95 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Aris Mining to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.8% of Aris Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Aris Mining and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Aris Mining Competitors 897 3336 4116 103 2.41

Earnings & Valuation

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 223.43%. Given Aris Mining’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aris Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Aris Mining and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Mining $447.67 million $11.42 million 203.00 Aris Mining Competitors $1.49 billion -$39.24 million 5.38

Aris Mining’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Aris Mining. Aris Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Aris Mining and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Mining 2.09% 8.73% 4.05% Aris Mining Competitors -46.34% -1.94% 0.93%

Summary

Aris Mining beats its competitors on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Aris Mining Company Profile

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022. Aris Mining Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

