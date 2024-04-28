Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $1.84 Million Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,187,000 after buying an additional 5,063,767 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,019,000 after buying an additional 4,447,751 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,581,000 after buying an additional 3,626,670 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $792,666,000 after buying an additional 1,360,520 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,206,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,980,548,000 after buying an additional 1,115,400 shares during the period.

IWM stock opened at $198.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.79. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

