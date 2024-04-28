New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Position Increased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 151.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,258 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,979,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,037,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,631,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 14.7% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 65,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Finally, XY Capital Ltd grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 376.4% during the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 102,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 81,303 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EDU. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $66.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Up 4.5 %

EDU stock opened at $83.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.98. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.70 and a 12 month high of $98.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 0.49.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $869.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile



New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

