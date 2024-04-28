AMH Equity Ltd Purchases 116,425 Shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

AMH Equity Ltd boosted its stake in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,619,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,425 shares during the quarter. Luna Innovations comprises 9.7% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings in Luna Innovations were worth $10,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Luna Innovations by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Luna Innovations by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 155,482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in Luna Innovations by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 210,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 128,350 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Luna Innovations by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 234,381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 15,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of LUNA opened at $1.99 on Friday. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Luna Innovations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Luna Innovations Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

