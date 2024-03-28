Short Interest in Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Rises By 711.7%

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 381,500 shares, a growth of 711.7% from the February 29th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 370,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance

Pine Cliff Energy stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.75. 35,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,318. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99. Pine Cliff Energy has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $1.22.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

