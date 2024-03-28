Short Interest in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Rises By 81.6%

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 81.6% from the February 29th total of 14,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:BHAT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.08. 67,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,285. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology by 360.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 37,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction, as well as Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble.

