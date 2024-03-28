WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.20

Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 351089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WT has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research raised WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on WisdomTree from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on WisdomTree in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.85.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WisdomTree

WisdomTree Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average of $7.11.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.32 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg bought 303,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,187,223.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,172,838 shares in the company, valued at $66,044,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.