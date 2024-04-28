Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,171 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,171 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $106,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $977.77.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $7.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $883.20. 505,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,865. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.80 and a 12-month high of $998.33. The company has a market capitalization of $96.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $948.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $894.04.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total value of $934,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,888,716.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total transaction of $934,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,888,716.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total value of $95,422.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at $17,540,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,022 shares of company stock valued at $10,552,991 over the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

