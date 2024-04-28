Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 210 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,341,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,622,000 after purchasing an additional 44,344 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 17.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,415,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,517,000 after buying an additional 357,964 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Clorox by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,184,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,356,000 after buying an additional 47,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Clorox by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,738,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,904,000 after acquiring an additional 30,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,633,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,103,000 after acquiring an additional 42,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $146.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.60. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.51, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 761.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.63.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

