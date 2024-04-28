Dohj LLC Makes New $10.36 Million Investment in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Dohj LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 121,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,360,000. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Dohj LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,229,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,018,000 after acquiring an additional 112,353 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,114,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 885,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,595,000 after acquiring an additional 90,113 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 506,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,097,000 after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 458,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,493,000 after acquiring an additional 90,134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGV stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,509 shares. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.21.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

