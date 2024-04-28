Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $7.41 Million Stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $7,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 105,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $1,083,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on GSHD shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GSHD traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.50. The stock had a trading volume of 788,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.42. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $50.47 and a 12-month high of $92.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 202.00% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.24 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Goosehead Insurance

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $2,722,368.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,587.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Mark Miller acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.86 per share, with a total value of $369,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $2,722,368.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,587.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,582 shares of company stock valued at $561,249 and sold 68,617 shares valued at $5,291,137. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Further Reading

