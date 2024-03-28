Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.91

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.91 and last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 210347 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 19,089 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 23,637 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 28,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Featured Stories

