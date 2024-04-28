Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX) Trading Down 1.1%

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 795 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 17,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.91.

Get Fresh Tracks Therapeutics alerts:

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.29% and a negative return on equity of 60.83%.

About Fresh Tracks Therapeutics

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.