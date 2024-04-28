Cardano One Day Volume Reaches $262.47 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 28th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion and $262.47 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,299.99 or 0.05183936 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00054396 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00021189 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00012601 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00013154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,827,102,021 coins and its circulating supply is 35,639,390,656 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

