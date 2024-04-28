National Bank’s (NBHC) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $39.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $40.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered National Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get National Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NBHC

National Bank Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE NBHC opened at $33.50 on Friday. National Bank has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.84.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. National Bank had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that National Bank will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 2,352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 45.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.