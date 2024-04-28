StockNews.com Lowers Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $197.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.88.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE H opened at $151.32 on Thursday. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $161.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.18, a P/E/G ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total transaction of $157,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,747.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Traubert Foundation Pritzker sold 704,229 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $111,247,055.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total transaction of $157,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,747.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,077,803 shares of company stock valued at $325,526,849 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.