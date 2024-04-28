Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for 1.2% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 2.6% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in Diageo by 2.4% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its holdings in Diageo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Diageo by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,797.50.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,350. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $135.63 and a 12-month high of $189.54.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

