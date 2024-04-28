Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,028 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC owned about 0.50% of Electromed worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Electromed by 0.3% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

ELMD stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.77. 18,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,561. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.34. Electromed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.78 million, a P/E ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.43.

Electromed ( NYSE:ELMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Electromed had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $13.69 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Electromed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electromed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

