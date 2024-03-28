bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAFW) Short Interest Down 92.6% in March

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAFW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 92.6% from the February 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:BIAFW traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $0.77. 365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,384. bioAffinity Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16.

bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

