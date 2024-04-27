Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,693,000 after purchasing an additional 552,760 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5,762.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 113,633 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,267,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,745,000. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,401,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,444,000 after purchasing an additional 58,593 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,963. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $94.96 and a 12-month high of $134.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.19.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

