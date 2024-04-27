Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $4.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $467.21. 4,907,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,530,121. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $470.21 and a 200 day moving average of $440.27. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $370.92 and a 52-week high of $483.23. The company has a market cap of $423.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

