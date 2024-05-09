Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.02 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 39.53%. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of RGLD stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.37. The stock had a trading volume of 439,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,123. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $141.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.80 and its 200-day moving average is $115.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $52,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $986,897.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.14.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Further Reading

