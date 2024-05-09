E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,302,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $649,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,099,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,927 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,459. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $5.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $385.45. 882,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,512. The firm has a market cap of $136.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

