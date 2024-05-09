E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,294 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 42,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,569,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $929,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 23,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $441.02. The stock had a trading volume of 24,398,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,097,637. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.18. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $321.60 and a 12 month high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

