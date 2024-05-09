Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 2.6 %

EMR stock traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,658,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $115.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.75 and a 200 day moving average of $100.04.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.