Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%.

Tyson Foods has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Tyson Foods has a payout ratio of 54.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tyson Foods to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.4%.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.9 %

Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,417,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of -24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

