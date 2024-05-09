Huntsman Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%.

Huntsman has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Huntsman has a dividend payout ratio of 61.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Huntsman to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.7%.

Shares of HUN traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.86. 1,382,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,936. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -47.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

