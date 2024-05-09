LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.90, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.02 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

LCI Industries Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of LCII traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.82. 303,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,343. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.48. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $102.39 and a 12 month high of $137.07.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on LCII. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.20.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

