LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.90, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.02 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.
LCI Industries Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of LCII traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.82. 303,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,343. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.48. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $102.39 and a 12 month high of $137.07.
LCI Industries Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.01%.
About LCI Industries
LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.
