E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 15,201 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at $1,766,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 299,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,376,000 after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.9% during the third quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,899,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,194,000 after purchasing an additional 623,435 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 376.4% in the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 102,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 81,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000.

Shares of NYSE EDU traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.98. The company had a trading volume of 939,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,863. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.61 and its 200-day moving average is $80.17. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.70 and a 52 week high of $98.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EDU. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $66.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

