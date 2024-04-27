Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Invests $337,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,428,000. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,620,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,217,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Price Performance

RSPM traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.78. 34,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,154. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.88. The company has a market cap of $286.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RSPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RSPM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

