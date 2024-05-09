E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,127 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 6.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 137.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 73,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 42,374 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Twist Bioscience stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.20. 854,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,100. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.59. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $44.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Transactions at Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $85,807.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,456,721.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $55,658.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,329,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $85,807.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,456,721.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,415 shares of company stock worth $614,504. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TWST shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

