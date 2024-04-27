AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Raised by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 32,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.3% during the third quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 15,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average of $16.56. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $119.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

