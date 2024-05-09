Toncoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $442.12 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion and $442.12 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $6.40 or 0.00010207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00011756 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001500 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,675.69 or 0.99906864 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00013090 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005314 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008169 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,106,370,745 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,106,350,278.330065 with 3,473,431,002.2366877 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.90215277 USD and is up 2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 312 active market(s) with $202,953,233.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

