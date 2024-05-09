Orchid (OXT) Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 9th. Orchid has a total market cap of $102.22 million and approximately $4.97 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Orchid has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00010207 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00011756 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001500 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,675.69 or 0.99906864 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00013090 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005314 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008169 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.10170886 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $4,626,309.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.