ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 373,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,486 shares during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) accounts for about 0.5% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $7,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 10,561 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 14,862 shares in the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ZTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC cut their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTO traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,959,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,319,310. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of -0.05. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $30.05.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 22.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 2.82%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

