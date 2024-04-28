The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 35,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO stock opened at $61.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.85. The company has a market capitalization of $266.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

