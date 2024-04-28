1,382 Shares in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Purchased by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRI. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of TRI stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.40. The stock had a trading volume of 278,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.65. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $117.46 and a twelve month high of $161.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.53 and its 200 day moving average is $145.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 39.67%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.42.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

