SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 233,935 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 582,211 shares.The stock last traded at $30.83 and had previously closed at $30.82.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

