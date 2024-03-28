VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 114,978 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 149,686 shares.The stock last traded at $46.37 and had previously closed at $46.40.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.59.

Get VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.1397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 685.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $223,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.