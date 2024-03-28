VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 114,978 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 149,686 shares.The stock last traded at $46.37 and had previously closed at $46.40.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.59.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.1397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
