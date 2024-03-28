VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITBGet Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 114,978 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 149,686 shares.The stock last traded at $46.37 and had previously closed at $46.40.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.59.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.1397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 685.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $223,000.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

