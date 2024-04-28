Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Sells 389 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lessened its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield by 8.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,734,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,867,000 after buying an additional 5,192,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,429,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,222 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Brookfield by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,312,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,326,000 after acquiring an additional 242,567 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 21.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,233,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,335,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,260,000 after purchasing an additional 795,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

BN traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,230,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,519. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The stock has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.00.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

