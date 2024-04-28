Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lowered its stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Crane were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Crane by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Crane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Crane Stock Up 0.3 %

CR traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.35. 276,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,585. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $146.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.58.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.39 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Crane from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

Crane Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

