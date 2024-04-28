The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at $38,198,371.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 58,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $3,779,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,192,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,037,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,198,371.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 394,648 shares of company stock worth $27,400,905 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.99. 5,560,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,173,721. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.92. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $75.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $133.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

