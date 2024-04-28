Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 500 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,889,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,456,055,000 after purchasing an additional 628,944 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,280,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410,073 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 31.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,875 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,411,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,311,177,000 after purchasing an additional 31,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,456,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,006,389,000 after purchasing an additional 142,546 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $147.59. 2,607,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,897,331. The company has a market cap of $125.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.56 and a 200-day moving average of $150.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.