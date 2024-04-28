Account Management LLC Has $668,000 Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Account Management LLC cut its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 0.8% of Account Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Account Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 93.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.0% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.1% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 47.8% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.58.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Roper Technologies stock traded down $13.63 on Friday, hitting $526.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,846. The firm has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $545.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $533.61. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $435.49 and a one year high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.