Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Buys 4,292 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.8% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $6,776,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $717,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 24,094 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $117.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $121.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.38 and its 200 day moving average is $111.36.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

