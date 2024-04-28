Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in CSX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in CSX by 2.4% in the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 14,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in CSX by 2.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

CSX Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.99. 10,661,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,982,926. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

