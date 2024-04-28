Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) is ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

ODonnell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 79.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 631,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,293 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 16.5% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $32,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,217,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,027 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,629,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,288,000 after purchasing an additional 34,999 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,291,000 after purchasing an additional 399,554 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 69.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,276,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,225,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 804,685 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of COWZ stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.55. 1,793,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.81.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

