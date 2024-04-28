Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $6.33 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,245,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,078,000 after buying an additional 449,310 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 258,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,279,000 after buying an additional 21,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on C shares. StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $62.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.09 and a 200-day moving average of $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $120.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

