Dohj LLC Makes New $955,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Dohj LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 3,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.95. The stock had a trading volume of 798,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,852. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.39. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $90.75 and a one year high of $137.54.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

