Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CXM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

CXM traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $13.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,724,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,179. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 117.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $152,998.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,709,928.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $152,998.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,709,928.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 10,424 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $124,983.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at $970,614.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,682 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,123. Corporate insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

